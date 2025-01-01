Sri Lankan President Launches ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Initiative for Environmental and Social Revival

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has unveiled the ambitious Clean Sri Lanka programme, a national initiative aimed at fostering environmental restoration, social upliftment, and ethical revival in the country. The programme was officially launched on Wednesday at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

A Vision for a New Political Culture

President Dissanayake, fresh from his visit to India last month, emphasized that 2025 would mark the dawn of a “new political culture” in Sri Lanka. He highlighted three primary developmental goals:

Eradicating rural poverty

Implementing the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative

Building a digital economy

Speaking at the event, which was attended by dignitaries, religious leaders, ministers, ambassadors, and government officials, the President stressed the importance of public participation for the programme’s success.

Restoring Environmental and Social Values

President Dissanayake underscored the critical environmental and societal challenges facing Sri Lanka, despite the nation’s abundant natural beauty and strategic geographic location.

“The Clean Sri Lanka initiative is not just about environmental cleanup—it aims to heal our society and establish a new system of values and principles. It seeks to address the deeply eroded social and environmental fabric of our nation,” he stated.

Holistic Approach to National Development

The Clean Sri Lanka programme is part of a broader vision that includes economic reforms and digital transformation:

Economic Reforms The President outlined plans to ensure that economic benefits reach rural communities.

He emphasized that a stable economy cannot be achieved if concentrated in the hands of a few, advocating for reforms to create equitable wealth distribution. Digital Transformation The government aims to establish a digital foundation to combat inefficiency and corruption.

Digitalization will enhance seamless interactions between citizens and state mechanisms, promoting transparency and effectiveness.

A Call for Collective Action

The President appealed to citizens to actively participate in the Clean Sri Lanka initiative, describing it as a movement to rejuvenate the nation across all sectors. He also stressed the need to adopt a new value system to restore Sri Lanka’s environmental and social integrity.

Conclusion

The Clean Sri Lanka initiative signals a transformative phase for the country, combining environmental sustainability with economic and digital reforms. As Sri Lanka steps into 2025, the programme sets the stage for a cleaner, more equitable, and technologically advanced future.