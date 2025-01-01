Bangladesh CEC: Awami League Can Contest Elections Unless Banned by Government or Judiciary

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, has stated that the Awami League, led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is eligible to participate in upcoming elections unless explicitly barred by the government or judiciary.

Speaking at a meeting with election officials at Chittagong Circuit House on Monday, the CEC emphasized the independence of the Election Commission and its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections.

“We operate without external pressure and are dedicated to taking every necessary step for a credible electoral process,” said Nasir Uddin.

Plans to Address Fake Voters and Declining Registration

The CEC acknowledged the existence of fake voters in previous elections, attributing declining voter registrations to public mistrust. To address these issues, he announced plans to update the voter list within the next six months.

“This time, elections will not follow previous patterns. Since August 5, significant progress has been made in fostering national consensus on electoral matters,” he added.

Election Preparations Underway

The Election Commission is actively preparing for the national elections by updating voter lists and implementing new guidelines. These measures aim to restore public trust and ensure a seamless voting process.

BNP Criticism and Suggestions from Chief Adviser Yunus

The announcement comes amid criticism from former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The BNP recently expressed concerns over Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’ proposal to lower the minimum voting age to 17, suggesting it might delay the election process.

Yunus, who assumed leadership of the interim government following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August, proposed the age reduction to encourage broader voter participation. During his Victory Day speech on December 16, Yunus suggested that elections could take place between late 2025 and mid-2026 after the completion of voter list updates.

Commitment to Transparent Elections

As Bangladesh prepares for its next electoral cycle, the Election Commission remains focused on delivering a transparent and credible election process, addressing public concerns, and ensuring inclusivity in voter participation.