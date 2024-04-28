Sri ram belongs to all Hindus: KTR

Siricilla: BRS party working president KTR today said that Hindu Deity Sri Ram belongs to all Hindus. He also said Sri Ram was neither a BJP MLA nor an MP. He participated in a meeting of booth committee members of Vemulawada constituency in Rajanna Siricilla district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that only the pink scarf has the power to prevent injustice from happening in the joint capital, union territory and delimitation issue.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he said that while the big brother Modi cheated in the year 2014, the younger brother cheated Telangana people in 2024, he alleged that Rs.30 lakh crore was collected in the name of road cess and half of it was used to waive off loans to people like Ambani.

“Modi is the person who insulted the birth of Telangana. Narendra Modi is the one who cheated the people in 10 years. People have not defeated us. We have defeated ourselves. Sanjay challenged the party to discuss what he had done for Karimnagar district.

In Karimnagar, it is a contest between the BJP and the BRS. The Congress is not in the fray. The Congress parliamentary candidate has been fielded by those who do not know the face of the nose. Jeevan Reddy and Praveen Reddy were supposed to contest from Karimnagar parliamentary constituency,” he said.

He alleged that Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay had fielded a dummy candidate for Karimnagar in match-fixing. “Even the Party workers will not recognize if the Congress candidate is made to stand at tippapur bus stand without a scarf. If the BRS gets 12 MP seats, we will rule the state’s politics within a year,” he said.

He said that the bonus of Rs 500 for paddy crop had become bogus and added that Six promises had not been implemented while claiming that Free bus and free electricity schemes will also disappear after the Parliamentary elections.