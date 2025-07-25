Telangana

Illegal Mining Case: IAS Officer Srilakshmi Gets No Relief from Telangana High Court

Srilakshmi, who is currently serving in the Andhra Pradesh government, had challenged the decision of a special CBI court in October 2022 in which the charges were upheld against her.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf25 July 2025 - 19:37
Hyderabad: Senior Andhra Pradesh IAS officer Y Srilakshmi got a major setback on Friday when the Telangana High Court dismissed her petition in the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC) case. The case pertains to illegal mining, in which several high-profile figures have been accused of serious charges.

Srilakshmi, who is currently serving in the Andhra Pradesh government, had challenged the decision of a special CBI court in October 2022 in which the charges were upheld against her. She had pleaded with the court to acquit herself of the charges, but the High Court today rejected her plea.

The case dates back to 2009, in which Srilakshmi is the sixth accused. In this case, on May 6, 2025, a special CBI court sentenced four people, including Karnataka BJP MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy, to seven years in prison. The court did not pronounce any verdict on Srilakshmi’s role at that time as she had approached the High Court challenging the verdict.

The Supreme Court had in May 2025 sent Srilakshmi’s review petition back to the High Court and given it three months to decide. Meanwhile, the CBI had argued in the court that Srilakshmi, who was then the Industries Secretary, had demanded huge bribes from other candidates in mining licenses to benefit OMC and its promoters Gali Janardhan Reddy and BV Srinivas Reddy. The CBI has alleged that she worked in collusion with the then Director of Mines VD Rajagopal and illegally issued licenses to OMC.

The case was registered by the CBI 16 years ago in connection with the illegal mining of OMC in Anantapur district of undivided Andhra Pradesh. In a verdict delivered on May 6, a special CBI court convicted Janardhan Reddy, BV Srinivas Reddy, VD Rajagopal, and Ali Khan and sentenced them to seven years in prison.

On the other hand, the then Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and retired IAS officer B. Krupapanandam were acquitted of the charges due to lack of evidence. Later, the Telangana High Court suspended the sentence and granted conditional bail to the convicts.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
