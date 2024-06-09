SRK, Rajnikanth, Akshay, Ambani, Adani Attend Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony

New Delhi: Bollywood stars and leading industrialists were among the dignitaries attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking the start of his third consecutive term. Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, and Vikrant Massey were present, along with directors Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain.

Business tycoons Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his sons Anant and Akash and son-in-law Anand Piramal, and Gautam Adani, with his wife Priti and brother Rajesh Adani, also attended the event. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and former presidents Ram Nath Kovind and Pratibha Patil were in attendance, alongside various religious leaders.

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva, as well as BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, were also part of the ceremony. Bollywood personalities Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, and Rishab Shetty congratulated Modi on social media.

Rajinikanth, who flew in from Chennai, described the event as “historic” and extended his congratulations to PM Modi. Anupam Kher, sharing his excitement, posted on social media about attending his third swearing-in ceremony for Modi, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.