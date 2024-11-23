SRly to operate Spl trains for RRB exams from Nov 24 to 29

Chennai: The Southern Railway will operate special trains (TOD Specials – Trains on Demand) in view of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams to be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam in Kerala from November 24 to 29.

A Southern Railway release here on Saturday said the trains will be operated as per the notifications/exam schedule in the official website of RRB.

The Train No. 06065 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nagercoil Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 21.15 hrs on November 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 November 2024 and reach Nagercoil at 22.40 hrs, the same day (5 Services).

In the return direction, Train No. 06066 Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will leave Nagercoil at 02.00 hrs on November 25 ,26, 27, 28 and 2 and reach Thiruvananthapuram

Central at 03.25 hrs, the same day (5 Services).

The train will have composition of 2- AC chair car Coaches, 5- chair car Coaches, 13- General Second Class Coaches, and 2- Luggage cum Brake Van with accommodation for Physically challenged (Divyangjan Friendly).

Advance Reservation for the Special trains are open, the release said.