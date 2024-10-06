SRR Projects Donates ₹50 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: In a generous contribution towards the welfare of flood victims, SRR Projects has donated ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The cheque was handed over to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills by SRR’s Managing Director Alluri Srinivas, along with company representatives M. Chandrareddy, Paruchuri Murali Krishna, and KS Ramarao.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to SRR Projects for standing in solidarity with the government’s relief efforts aimed at supporting those affected by recent floods. He commended the company’s leadership for their timely support and emphasized the importance of private sector contributions in aiding disaster-affected communities.

SRR Projects’ contribution will bolster the government’s ongoing initiatives to provide relief and rehabilitation to flood victims. The Chief Minister highlighted that this partnership between the government and private companies is essential to efficiently deliver aid to those in need, ensuring that the state is better equipped to respond to natural calamities.

SRR Projects, known for its commitment to social responsibility, has once again demonstrated its dedication to the welfare of the people of Telangana through this significant donation. The Chief Minister also encouraged other organizations to come forward and support relief measures during challenging times like these.

This donation is part of a broader effort by the state government to mobilize resources and ensure timely assistance to flood-affected communities across Telangana.