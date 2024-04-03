SSC Public Examination Results Anticipated for May Release

The eagerly awaited results of the SSC Public Examinations, which drew to a close on Tuesday, are anticipated to be unveiled around May 2 or 3, according to sources. The conclusion of the examinations was marked by the OSSC Main Language paper – II, encompassing Sanskrit and Arabic subjects.

Spot evaluation of the answer scripts is slated to kick off at 19 designated evaluation centers across the State commencing Wednesday. The evaluation process is expected to wrap up by the second week of this month. Subsequently, the Directorate of Government Examinations will embark on the results processing phase, estimated to take approximately two weeks.

An official quoted by ‘Telangana Today’ indicated, “It will take a month from the date of completion of the exams to announce the results. So, the results are expected to be released in the first week of May.”

Amidst the culmination of the examinations, the OSSC paper – II witnessed active participation, with 87 out of 91 registered students undertaking the examination smoothly. Overall, a staggering count of 5,08,385 students registered for the examinations, which unfolded from March 18 to April 2 across 2,676 examination centers.