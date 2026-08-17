Stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar leaves 7 dead, over 13 injured

Patna: A tragic stampede at the famous Ashok Dham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan has left at least seven devotees dead, while more than 13 others were injured.

The incident occurred on the route between Ashok Dham railway station and the temple when a large crowd of devotees gathered for ‘Jalabhishek’ in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Lakhisarai District Magistrate, the crowd became particularly heavy between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m..

The queue of devotees had extended towards Ashok Dham Halt, where two trains were reportedly stationed.

A sudden collapse of an electric pole triggered panic among the devotees.

A rumour reportedly spread that the fallen pole was electrically charged, causing people to rush in different directions.

The resulting panic led to a stampede, with several devotees falling and being crushed by the crowd. Locals and fellow pilgrims immediately began rescue efforts.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, Lakhisarai, for treatment.

Among the deceased identified so far are Manmala Devi (44) — wife of Niranjan Kumar, Ind Tola, Barahiya, Lakhisarai, Rinku Devi (50) — wife of Neeraj Yadav, Farda, Safiasarai, Munger, Hemlata Devi (55) — wife of Surendra Yadav, Kaindi Pratappur, Halsi, Lakhisarai, Lalita Devi — wife of Gorelal Yadav, Pratappur, Halsi, Lakhisarai and three others.

Authorities fear the number of casualties could increase as the condition of some injured devotees is being monitored.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed deep grief over the deaths at Ashok Dham.

In a post on X, he described the incident as extremely tragic and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He said the administration had been instructed to ensure prompt and proper medical treatment for all the injured.

Ashok Dham Temple, also known as Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, is an important religious site in Lakhisarai.

The temple is renowned for its massive Shivling associated with the Pala period, which was discovered during excavation.

The third Monday of Sawan attracts a particularly large number of devotees, with pilgrims gathering to offer ‘Jalabhishek’.

The unusually heavy crowd on Monday morning contributed to the difficult conditions in which the sudden panic unfolded.

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