STEM Lab, Multipurpose Court Inaugurated at Government Special Home, Gajularamaram, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Youngistaan Foundation, in collaboration with Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. as part of their CSR initiative, and the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services, and Welfare of Street Children, Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), marked a significant milestone in juvenile rehabilitation with a special inaugural ceremony at the Government Special Home in Gajularamaram, Hyderabad.

The event celebrated the launch of an international-standard outdoor multipurpose court and a STEM Tinkering Lab, both designed to foster the holistic development of children in conflict with the law.

These new facilities aim to engage the boys meaningfully through structured recreational activities such as sports and theatre, alongside enhanced vocational training in photography, professional hair cutting, individual and group counseling, hospitality and hotel management courses, and technology development.

During the event, the children performed a theatre drama on the theme of unity, which was the culmination of their psychosocial theatre course. This powerful performance showcased their ability to collaborate, express themselves creatively, and build confidence.

A proud moment of the ceremony was when professional certificates were awarded to all the children who completed vocational courses in coding, photography, and professional hair cutting. These certificates are designed to support their reintegration into society and the workforce.

The children also demonstrated their newly acquired skills in coding, webpage design, and photography, earning admiration from the audience for their creativity and determination.

Several distinguished guests shared their encouragement and insights during the ceremony. Smt. A. Kanthi Wesley, IAS, Director of the Women and Child Welfare Department and Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services, and Welfare of Street Children, praised the initiative, saying, “We deeply appreciate the amazing work being done in the home.

We are proud to partner with Youngistaan Foundation and BOSCH on this exceptional initiative that supports these inspiring children. We request the team to extend this impactful work to other homes as well.”

Jacob Peter, Executive Board Member and SVP at Bosch Global Software Technologies, shared his thoughts, saying, “When I was young, I didn’t have access to such a court or such wonderful coaches. Make the most of it.

I really liked your photographs – they’re better than anything I’ve clicked with my DSLR! Through the Bosch CSR initiative, the focus is on providing a conducive and safe environment for vulnerable children.

We are pleased to extend this support to juvenile care homes in Hyderabad city through our project, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Institutionalized Children through Holistic Development. This initiative ensures that children are equipped with the skills and opportunities needed to build a brighter future.”

Mr. Yellamaty Arun Daniel Kumar, Founder and Director of Youngistaan Foundation, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to the children, referring to them as “family.” He said, “Since 2020, we’ve been working with juvenile homes, focusing on life skills development.

It broke our hearts to see the unmet needs, and we wanted to do more. Today, seeing these boys thrive fills us with immense happiness. As part of Phase 2, we’ve introduced counseling sessions and hospitality training. We’re now working with 120 children, ensuring they have the tools and support to build a brighter future.”

Smt. Archana Suresh, Director of Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), praised the collective efforts and encouraged the children to pursue their passions wholeheartedly.

She emphasized, “This project highlights the power of partnerships. The combined efforts of Youngistaan Foundation, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and various government departments have created a robust platform to rehabilitate and empower children in conflict with the law.”

Amjad Khan Patan, Vice President and Centre Head at Bosch Global Software Technologies-Hyderabad, was impressed by the theatre play, calling it “zabardast!” He inspired the boys with the story of Milkha Singh, emphasizing the power of resilience and the ability to overcome challenges.

Dr. Mirza Raza Ali Baig, Deputy Director of Correctional Services and Staff, shared inspiring stories of rehabilitated youth and praised the collective efforts behind the project.