Stock Markets Closed on December 25 for Christmas: Check 2025 Market Holiday Schedule

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of Christmas.

Mohammed Yousuf24 December 2024 - 11:55
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of Christmas. This marks the final stock market holiday of the year. Along with Indian markets, major global stock exchanges, including those in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, will also be closed for the holiday.

On December 25, trading will be suspended across all market segments, including equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). Additionally, commodity markets, including the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), will remain closed for both morning and evening sessions. The markets will reopen and resume normal trading on Thursday, December 26, 2024.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Indian stock markets will observe several holidays throughout the year. Notable holidays include:

  • February 26: Mahashivratri
  • March 14: Holi
  • March 31: Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)
  • April 10: Shri Mahavir Jayanti
  • April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 18: Good Friday
  • May 1: Maharashtra Day
  • August 15: Independence Day
  • August 27: Ganesh Chaturthi
  • October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra
  • October 21: Diwali Laxmi Pujan
  • October 22: Diwali Balipratipada
  • November 5: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
  • December 25: Christmas

Also Read: Hyderabad: Schools and Colleges in Telangana to Enjoy 9 Holidays in January 2025

In addition to these, the markets will observe Muhurat Trading on October 21, 2025, during Diwali. The exact timings for this special trading session will be announced closer to the date.

On regular weekdays, the Indian stock markets operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, with a pre-opening session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM to set the tone for the day. The markets are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Investors and traders are reminded to plan their activities accordingly as they approach the upcoming holidays in 2025.

