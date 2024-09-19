Stone Pelting at Mosque in Bhainsa During Ganesh Procession

Bhainsa: In Pendpally village of Bhainsa mandal, miscreants threw stones at the Islamia Mosque during a Ganesh immersion procession last night, causing damage to the mosque’s glass facade.

The incident occurred around midnight, and the local Muslim community became aware of it in the early hours of the morning. Upon receiving the report, Bhainsa Rural Police were informed. Circle Inspector Nailu, along with a police team, visited Pendpally village to inspect the damage at the mosque.

Members of the Masjid Islamia Committee, including Sheikh Naziruddin, Syed Ahmed, Syed Imam, Syed Zakir, Syed Ahmed Hussain, Syed Ismail, Zakir Ahmed, Syed Rafique, as well as human rights officials such as Syed Makhdoom Ali Shah, Muhammad Abdul Wasif Jalal Pasha, and Mohammad Azharuddin, went to the Rural Police Station. They submitted a formal memorandum to Circle Inspector Nailu, demanding swift action against those responsible for the incident.

Circle Inspector Nailu assured them that the police had already begun their investigation and were reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. He pledged that strict action would be taken against those involved.

A case has been filed at Bhainsa Rural Police Station in connection with the incident. It is also noteworthy that repeated attempts have been made by miscreants to disrupt the peaceful environment in the villages of the Bhainsa Division.