Stone Pelting Erupts in Sambhal as Survey Team Reaches Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi: Video

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: Tensions flared in Sambhal district on Sunday morning as a team of surveyors arrived in Chandausi to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The survey was ordered by a local court following claims made by a temple priest regarding the historical origins of the mosque.

As the survey team reached the area, a group of locals began pelting stones and slippers at them, leading to a tense standoff. The visuals from the scene showed a chaotic situation, with clashes erupting between the team and the protesting individuals. In response, the district authorities have increased police deployment, including drones and officials, to maintain order and prevent further violence.

The unrest in Sambhal has been escalating since Wednesday, following the court’s decision to carry out the survey. The controversy began after Rishi Raj Giri, the mahant (priest) of Kalka Devi temple in Chandausi, filed an application in a local court seeking a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. In his petition, Giri claimed that a temple once stood at the mosque’s location and alleged that Muslim rulers had demolished it to construct the Shahi Jama Masjid in 1526.

After hearing the petition on Tuesday afternoon, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh ordered an Advocate Commissioner, Ramesh Chand Raghav, to carry out an initial survey of the mosque site. The court also directed that the survey report be submitted by November 29.

By Tuesday evening, the advocate commissioner, accompanied by a team of local officials, members from the Jama Masjid’s managing committee, and the petitioner, reached the mosque to begin the survey. The situation remains sensitive, with authorities urging calm and emphasizing the importance of the ongoing legal process.

The heavy police presence and surveillance have been put in place to prevent any further escalation, as the district remains on edge due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the historical claims. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as tensions continue to rise in the area.