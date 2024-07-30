Stone Pelting Incident by Kanwariyas in Haryana: School Bus Attacked, Children Narrowly Escape (Video)

Fatehabad, Haryana: In a disturbing incident in Fatehabad, Haryana, a group of Kanwariyas attacked a school bus with stones and bricks on Tuesday morning in Ratia.

The windows of the bus were shattered, and Kanwariyas hurled stones at everything in their path. After the commotion, the group of Kanwariyas moved on from the scene.

Angry school bus drivers subsequently blocked the road with their vehicles in protest. The Ratia police are currently attempting to calm the drivers. At the time of the incident, children were aboard the school bus but fortunately escaped unharmed.

According to reports, the group of Kanwariyas were traveling from Haridwar through Ratia towards Fatehabad. The trouble started when a bus from Akal Academy allegedly brushed against one of the Kanwar Yatri on Tohana Road in Ratia. This angered the Kanwariyas, who forced the bus to stop.

The frightened children exited the bus, and the Kanwariyas then began throwing stones and bricks at it, creating chaos. Although no injuries were reported, the Kanwariyas continued on their way after the incident.

Upon receiving news of the incident, the school bus drivers arrived at the scene and blocked the road. DSP Sanjay Bishnoi arrived to negotiate with the drivers, who are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the vandalism.

Bus driver Jaspreet Singh reported that he was transporting children from the villages of Diwana, Dher, Ghaswa, and Chimmo to Akal Academy in Ratia when the attack occurred on Tohana Road in Ratia.