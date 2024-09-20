Street Dogs Create Chaos Inside Nagar Kurnool Government Hospital

Nagar Kurnool: In a disturbing incident, street dogs were seen roaming freely inside the premises of the Nagar Kurnool District Government Hospital, creating an atmosphere of fear among patients.

Despite numerous complaints, hospital staff have seemingly ignored the issue, leaving vulnerable patients in a state of anxiety.

Witnesses reported that the presence of these dogs not only disrupts the hospital environment but also poses a potential safety risk to patients and their families.

Many individuals waiting for treatment expressed their discomfort and fear, stating that they felt unsafe in what should be a secure and caring environment.

Local authorities have been urged to take immediate action to address this growing concern, ensuring the safety and well-being of patients and staff alike.

The situation raises serious questions about the hospital’s maintenance and management, highlighting the need for improved protocols to keep the premises safe and hygienic.