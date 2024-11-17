Student Suicide at RGUKT: Police Register FIR Against University Officials and Two Students

Hyderabad: The series of student suicides at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) has sparked a wave of protests.

A PUC-second year student from Armoor in Nizamabad district, Swathi Priya (17), tragically took her life. This incident has now become a sensation. On November 11, she hanged herself in her room from a ceiling fan. Now, shocking details are emerging in this suicide case.

Before her death, Swathi Priya had written a sixpage suicide note, which is now going viral on social media and causing a stir. On one hand, her final words to her parents, saying, “Mom, Dad, I could not live up to the expectations you had for me. Please forgive me,” are heartbreaking.

On the other hand, she mentioned the reasons behind her suicide, which has created a lot of controversy. In the note, she mentioned that on October 4, a senior student had called her and verbally abused her, threatening to harass her at the college.

Despite reporting this to the college authorities, she claimed that no action was taken. This revelation in the six-page suicide note has gone viral. Student organisations and citizens are demanding strict action against those responsible for her death.

The police, according to the source, registered a case against a few e University Administrative Officers. Along with them, two students who allegedly harassed Swathi Priya have also been named in the FIR. Allegations have surfaced that these two students had been tormenting her for several days, leading to her mental distress and ultimately her suicide.

However, it is noteworthy that although Swathi Priya mentioned in her suicide note that she was being harassed by a senior student, she did not reveal his name. This has led some to speculate that personal issues might have driven her to take the drastic step.

Authorities raised suspicions that Swathi Priya might have been suffering from mental stress. In light of these allegations, the case has taken a new turn with police filing charges against the campus authorities for neglecting her complaints.

