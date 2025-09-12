Students in Limbo: Govt’s ₹10K Cr Reimbursement Delay Sparks Statewide College Strike

Hyderabad: In a major development, private colleges across Telangana have announced an indefinite shutdown starting September 15, protesting against the state government’s failure to release pending fee reimbursement and scholarship funds worth ₹10,000 crore.

Despite repeated appeals by students, private college managements, and student unions, the Congress government has not released the dues. Alleging negligence, college authorities have accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of “playing with the future of students.”

Also Read: Hyderabad Gold on Fire: Prices Surge 42% in Just Months

The managements of private colleges submitted a formal notice to the State Higher Education Council Chairman, demanding immediate clearance of the pending amount. They warned that until the funds are released, all colleges will remain closed indefinitely.

Adding to the protest, college managements announced that Engineers’ Day will be observed as a ‘Black Day’ this year in Telangana, condemning the government’s inaction.

With this indefinite strike, thousands of students are likely to be affected across the state, raising concerns over academic schedules and examinations.