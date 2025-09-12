Telangana

Students in Limbo: Govt’s ₹10K Cr Reimbursement Delay Sparks Statewide College Strike

The managements of private colleges submitted a formal notice to the State Higher Education Council Chairman, demanding immediate clearance of the pending amount. They warned that until the funds are released, all colleges will remain closed indefinitely.

Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir12 September 2025 - 16:45
Students in Limbo: Govt’s ₹10K Cr Reimbursement Delay Sparks Statewide College Strike
Students in Limbo: Govt’s ₹10K Cr Reimbursement Delay Sparks Statewide College Strike

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: In a major development, private colleges across Telangana have announced an indefinite shutdown starting September 15, protesting against the state government’s failure to release pending fee reimbursement and scholarship funds worth ₹10,000 crore.

Despite repeated appeals by students, private college managements, and student unions, the Congress government has not released the dues. Alleging negligence, college authorities have accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of “playing with the future of students.”

Also Read: Hyderabad Gold on Fire: Prices Surge 42% in Just Months

The managements of private colleges submitted a formal notice to the State Higher Education Council Chairman, demanding immediate clearance of the pending amount. They warned that until the funds are released, all colleges will remain closed indefinitely.

Adding to the protest, college managements announced that Engineers’ Day will be observed as a ‘Black Day’ this year in Telangana, condemning the government’s inaction.

With this indefinite strike, thousands of students are likely to be affected across the state, raising concerns over academic schedules and examinations.

Tags
Photo of Syed Mubashir Syed Mubashir12 September 2025 - 16:45
Photo of Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir

Syed Mubashir has years of experience in Content Editing, Established a reputation for breaking and trending news coverage.. Covering categories like local, national, and international. His versatile writing style appeals to a broad audience at Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button