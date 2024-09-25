Andhra Pradesh

Students Protest Over Quality of Food Served at Nuzividu Triple IT Mess

Students at Nuzividu Triple IT expressed their outrage after being served poor-quality sambhar with dough balls at the campus mess.

Safiya Begum25 September 2024 - 16:39
Concerned about their health, the students have voiced their dissatisfaction, claiming that the substandard food is affecting their well-being.

The students demanded immediate action, calling for the removal of the current mess contractors and the introduction of new management to ensure better food quality.

Their concerns highlight the ongoing issue of food safety and quality in educational institutions, prompting calls for improvements in dining services.

