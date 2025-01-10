Study Finds Men 3x More Likely to Die from Traumatic Brain Injury

New Delhi: A study released on Friday reveals that men are three times more likely to die from traumatic brain injury (TBI) than women, highlighting the disproportionate impact of TBIs on specific demographics, including older adults and certain racial and ethnic groups.

Disproportionate Impact on Men and Older Adults

The study, based on US mortality data from 2021, found that men experience a significantly higher mortality rate from TBI-related deaths than women, with a rate of 30.5 per 100,000 men compared to 9.4 for women.

In addition to men, the study highlights that older adults are especially vulnerable, with unintentional falls being a leading cause of TBI-related fatalities. Lead author Alexis Peterson from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasized the greater risk faced by older adults, particularly in cases of unintentional falls.

Factors Behind TBI Deaths and Age-related Outcomes

The study identifies multifactorial reasons behind these TBI deaths, including variations in injury severity resulting from falls or motor vehicle crashes. Researchers also noted that TBI outcomes in men worsen with age, while postmenopausal women tend to fare better than men of similar age.

Call for Tailored Prevention Strategies

Peterson advocates for targeted prevention strategies for higher-risk groups and stresses the role of healthcare providers in reducing TBI-related deaths through early intervention and culturally sensitive care.

Rising Mortality Rates

Using data from the National Vital Statistics System, the study reported 69,473 TBI-related deaths among US residents in 2021, equating to an average of 190 deaths per day. The age-adjusted TBI-related mortality rate increased by 8.8 percent from the previous year, reaching 19.5 per 100,000 people.