Successful Trial Run of First Pump in Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme

Hyderabad: The Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme achieved a significant milestone with the successful trial run of its first 25 MW capacity pump on Thursday. The Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, inaugurated the pump at 9 am, in the presence of senior irrigation officials and local elected representatives.

Out of the six pumps planned for the project, two were ready for the wet run. The remaining four pumps will soon be operational, facilitating the commencement of water draw from the Godavari River.

This development is a major step forward for the project, which aims to provide irrigation and drinking water to over seven lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad districts. The successful trial run indicates that the pump house is ready for operational use, bringing the project closer to its goal of enhancing water supply and agricultural productivity in the region.

During the event, Minister Nageshwar Rao expressed that the successful trial run is a dream come true for the people of the three districts, promising improved water resources and a boost in agricultural development.

This project is set to make a significant impact on the local communities by ensuring a reliable water source for both irrigation and drinking purposes, ultimately contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of the area.