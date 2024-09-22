Telangana

Sudden Opening of Musi Project Gates Traps Cattle Herders in Floodwaters

Authorities opened the gates of the Musi Project without prior warnings, causing floodwaters to rise rapidly and trap cattle herders in the Ketapalli Mandal, Bheemaram village.

Nalgonda – Authorities opened the gates of the Musi Project without prior warnings, causing floodwaters to rise rapidly and trap cattle herders in the Ketapalli Mandal, Bheemaram village.

Amid the sudden flood, 20 buffaloes were swept away, while two herders were stranded in the middle of the rising waters. Police have initiated rescue efforts to bring them to safety.

Using a proclainer (excavator), rescue teams are attempting to reach the stranded individuals and bring them out of the flooded area safely.

