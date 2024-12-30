Hyderabad

Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) Unveils New Year 2025 Calendar

The event celebrated the collective achievements of SUES and its ongoing commitment to academic excellence as it welcomed the new year.

Syed Mubashir30 December 2024 - 18:11
Hyderabad: The Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society (SUES) proudly launched its New Year 2025 Calendar during an official ceremony held today. The event was marked by the unveiling of the calendar by SUES Chairman Mr. Valiullah and Honorary Secretary Mr. Zafar Javeed.

The ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of SUES Vice Chairman, board members, and the principals of all constituent colleges and schools, alongside the principals of schools from the Old City. The event celebrated the collective achievements of SUES and its ongoing commitment to academic excellence as it welcomed the new year.

