Sunita Williams and the ISS Crew Experienced 16 Sunrises and Sunsets on New Year’s Eve; How is This Possible?

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) had an extraordinary celebration of the New Year. As the ISS orbited Earth at approximately 28,000 kilometers (17,500 miles per hour), the crew experienced 16 sunrises and sunsets on New Year’s Eve, marking an unforgettable start to 2025.

Sunita Williams’ Unique New Year’s Celebration in Space

Sunita Williams, the commander of the “Expedition 72” mission, was aboard the ISS, orbiting Earth roughly 400 kilometers (250 miles) above the surface. The mission crew observed 16 separate sunrises and sunsets as they journeyed into the New Year, offering them a rare opportunity to celebrate the arrival of 2025 multiple times.

The crew’s unique experience was due to the ISS’s rapid orbit around the planet. The space station completed one full orbit approximately every 90 minutes, passing into daylight and darkness 16 times daily. This fascinating phenomenon allowed Williams and her team to celebrate New Year’s multiple times while in orbit.

Crew Members of Expedition 72: A Diverse Team in Space

The Expedition 72 team, led by Sunita Williams, included fellow astronauts Alexey Ovchinin, Butch Wilmore, Ivan Vagner, Don Pettit, Aleksandr Gorbunov, and Nick Hague. Together, they were responsible for conducting vital scientific experiments and research while maintaining the station’s operations. While orbiting Earth, the crew witnessed stunning views of Earth’s sunrises and sunsets, offering them a perspective that few others would ever experience.

Extended Stay for Sunita Williams

Initially, Williams and her crew were expected to spend just a short time on the ISS, with a return scheduled for nine days after their launch in Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. However, the mission was extended due to a technical issue, and Williams remained aboard the ISS until March 2025. This unexpected extension allowed Williams to experience the New Year celebrations multiple times as the ISS completed its orbits.

New Year’s Festivities on the ISS: Connecting with Loved Ones

Despite being far from Earth, the astronauts aboard the ISS celebrated the New Year in a festive spirit. They enjoyed special meals made from Earth-supplied ingredients and maintained connections with their loved ones through video communications. These efforts helped preserve their emotional health and well-being as they worked on the critical scientific goals of their mission.

Space as Sunita Williams’ “Happy Place”

Sunita Williams had previously spoken about her love for space, describing it as her “happy place.” In addition to their work, the crew embraced the holiday spirit, decorating the ISS and preparing festive meals to enjoy together. While in space, the astronauts continued to conduct groundbreaking research, contributing to the advancement of human space exploration.

As the crew welcomed 2025 multiple times, their efforts served as a testament to the incredible achievements in human space exploration. Williams and her fellow astronauts continued to inspire people on Earth with their dedication, hard work, and resilience in facing the challenges of living and working in space.

As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year.

Conclusion: A Historic New Year in Space

Sunita Williams and her Expedition 72 crew’s celebration of the New Year in space underscored the remarkable progress in human space exploration. Their mission furthered scientific discovery and highlighted space travel’s unique and awe-inspiring experiences. The crew made history with each orbit as they worked and celebrated in the most extraordinary environment imaginable.

This story was a testament to human perseverance and exploration, and as they continue their journey, their achievements will continue to inspire future generations.

Note: As shared by the International Space Station on its X handle, Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members were set to witness 16 sunrises and sunsets on December 31. However, since we are writing this Article on January 1, we have written it in the past tense, assuming that Sunita Williams and her team have already experienced it.