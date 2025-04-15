Sunny Deol’s ‘Jaat’ Packs a Punch! Nears ₹50 Cr in Just 5 Days

Sunny Deol has made a grand return to the big screen with his power-packed action drama Jaat. Following the historic success of Gadar 2, Deol continues to impress audiences with his trademark massy avatar, once again drawing whistles and applause in theatres.

Box Office Performance: ‘Jaat’ Nears ₹50 Crore Mark

Jaat opened to decent numbers and picked up significant momentum over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film earned:

₹9.75 crore on Saturday

₹14 crore on Sunday

₹7.5 crore on Monday, aided slightly by the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday in some regions.

With a five-day total of ₹47.75 crore, the film is on track to cross the ₹50 crore milestone by Tuesday.

Mass Appeal and Regional Connect Boost ‘Jaat’

While Sunny Deol continues to enjoy a loyal fan base in North India, Jaat brings a fresh twist with its strong southern influence. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, a popular South Indian filmmaker making his Bollywood debut, the movie is being praised for blending North-South cultural narratives seamlessly.

Ensemble Cast Adds Strength to ‘Jaat’

The film stars:

Sunny Deol in the lead

in the lead Randeep Hooda

Vineet Kumar Singh

Regina Cassandra

Saiyami Kher

Ramya Krishnan

Jagapathi Babu

Their performances, combined with engaging storytelling and action sequences, have contributed to the film’s positive reception, especially in mass circuits.

Competition on the Horizon: ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ Looms

Despite its strong performance, Jaat may soon face tough competition from Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, which is set to release soon. Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ is also making waves, approaching the ₹100 crore mark.

Final Word: Can ‘Jaat’ Sustain Its Momentum?

With solid word of mouth, Jaat continues to do well in single screens and Tier-2 cities. If it maintains its current pace, it may prove to be another big win for Sunny Deol post-Gadar 2.