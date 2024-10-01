Karnataka

Suo Motu Case Registered Against Badami Police for Assaulting SDPI Activist Syed Basha

In a significant development in Bagalkote, Karnataka, a suo motu case has been registered against police personnel from the Badami police station for allegedly assaulting SDPI activist Syed Basha.

In a significant development in Bagalkote, Karnataka, a suo motu case has been registered against police personnel from the Badami police station for allegedly assaulting SDPI activist Syed Basha. This action follows serious concerns raised by the Police Complaints Authority regarding the incident.

Syed Basha reportedly posted a WhatsApp status featuring a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas during Abbas’s recent visit to New York for the UN General Assembly. Following this, a complaint was filed against Basha at the Badami police station, leading to his summons for questioning.

During the questioning, Basha claims he was assaulted by police sub-inspector Vitthal Naik and several constables from the Badami police. The matter came to public attention only after Basha was released on bail on September 24, revealing bruises on his body.

Leaders of the SDPI have since condemned the police’s actions, sharing images of Basha’s injuries on social media. In light of the escalating concern, the police have initiated a suo motu case against the involved personnel.

