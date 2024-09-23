Superstar Mahesh Babu Meets Revanth Reddy, Donates ₹50 Lakh for Flood Victims

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata, met with Revanth Reddy to present a cheque of ₹50 lakh for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid flood victims. This generous contribution aims to support those affected by the recent floods and assist in their recovery efforts.

Mahesh Babu’s gesture underscores the importance of solidarity and community support during challenging times.

During the meeting, Mahesh Babu expressed his deep concern for the families impacted by the floods, highlighting the need for timely assistance to help them rebuild their lives.

Revanth Reddy, who is a prominent political leader, appreciated Mahesh’s philanthropic efforts and called on others to contribute as well, emphasizing that collective action is essential to address the crisis.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, along with his wife Namrata, met with Revanth Reddy to present a cheque of ₹50 lakh for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid flood victims. pic.twitter.com/xfewdGNkqg — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 23, 2024

The floods have caused significant damage in several regions, displacing many families and leading to loss of property and livelihoods. Mahesh Babu’s involvement not only raises awareness but also inspires others in the film industry and beyond to lend their support.

As a beloved figure in the community, his actions serve as a powerful reminder of the impact that individuals can have when they come together for a common cause.