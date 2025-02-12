Supreme Court Criticizes Freebies by Political Parties, Warns of Negative Impact on Labor Force

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday strongly criticized the practice of political parties and governments announcing freebies ahead of elections, stating that such policies are disincentivizing work and in some states, particularly Maharashtra, even leading to a depletion of the labor force.

Court Expresses Concerns Over the Impact of Freebies on Society

A bench comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice A G Masih was hearing a petition related to shelter homes for the homeless when the discussion turned towards policies aimed at addressing homelessness. During the hearing, the counsel representing a party argued that many of the policies were designed to favor the rich, leaving the poor and homeless to suffer.

“Main victims are the have-nots, the poor people, the homeless. Unfortunately, the cause of homelessness is not addressed. That’s the least priority in this country,” the counsel had submitted.

Justice Gavai took exception to the claim that compassion is only directed towards the rich, admonishing the counsel for making what he described as a “political speech.” Justice Gavai cautioned the lawyer not to convert the court into a political platform and reminded him to restrict himself to the arguments at hand.

Debate on Freebies and Its Impact on the Nation’s Development

The bench then focused on the issue of freebies, emphasizing that these policies were detrimental to the overall productivity of society. Justice Gavai argued that such free handouts, especially those announced around election time, were not just creating dependence but also discouraging people from contributing to the nation’s development.

“Unfortunately, because of these freebies, which come on the anvil of the elections… people are not willing to work. They are getting free ration, they are getting amounts without any work, why should they (work)!” Justice Gavai remarked, highlighting the negative impact on the labor force.

He further pointed out that the introduction of such schemes, such as free rations, was creating a situation where people no longer felt the need to contribute to the economy and the nation’s development.

Prashant Bhushan’s Response and Court’s Counterarguments

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was representing another party in the matter, attempted to explain the counsel’s earlier remarks. Bhushan stated that the removal of shelters for beautification purposes had led to further deprivation of the homeless. However, Justice Gavai responded by noting that the Delhi government’s counsel had mentioned the shelters were in a dilapidated state and required attention.

Justice Gavai also remarked that while addressing the homeless, it was important not to create a class that was dependent on free schemes. Instead, the aim should be to integrate them into mainstream society and encourage them to contribute to the nation’s development.

The Growing Debate on Freebies and Political Accountability

The Supreme Court’s remarks have reignited a broader debate about the role of freebies in Indian politics, particularly as they are often announced just before elections. While political parties defend such schemes as necessary welfare measures, critics argue that they foster dependency and undermine long-term economic growth.

The court’s comments come at a time when India is grappling with significant economic challenges, including high unemployment rates and a growing informal labor sector. Justice Gavai’s remarks underline the need for a more sustainable and long-term approach to addressing social issues like homelessness, rather than relying on short-term electoral promises.

As the legal and political discourse around freebies continues, the Supreme Court’s intervention has sparked renewed discussions on how to balance welfare policies with the need to foster a productive and self-reliant society.