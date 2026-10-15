Supreme Court Issues Notices to Centre, Election Commission Over Alleged Voter List Irregularities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Central Government and the Election Commission of India on a petition alleging large-scale deletions of voters’ names and irregularities in electoral rolls.

The petition has raised concerns over the alleged removal of voters’ names and discrepancies in voter lists. The notices seek responses from the concerned authorities on the allegations.

In a related development, the Supreme Court also issued notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders over a rally that allegedly reached the court premises.

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During the proceedings, the court reportedly observed that no one could threaten the judiciary, in response to the conduct of Congress leaders.

The developments have brought the issues of electoral roll transparency, voters’ rights and the dignity of judicial institutions into focus.

Further details, including the responses of the Centre, the Election Commission and the Congress leaders, are awaited.