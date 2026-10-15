Imran Khan to approach Bombay High Court, challenge notice issued by FRRO over his departure from India

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan, who was directed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28, is now set to approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.

The actor was ordered to leave India over his allegedly unlawful participation in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests, which demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The FRRO stated in its order that the actor allegedly violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protests as he is not an Indian citizen, and holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

Imran Khan is considering filing a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court against the notice from FRRO and for which he has engaged MZM Legal LLp as his counsel. Zulfiqar Memon, the managing partner of MZM Legal, was contacted for his input on the matter. He refused to comment at this stage.

The actor was issued a notice to leave the country days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.

As per the information provided, action has been taken against Imran under the relevant provisions of the Immigration Act for allegedly participating in such a protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

On October 13, BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities, urging them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against actor Imran Khan.

He has also requested that the actor be barred from leaving the country until an inquiry into his complaint and the investigation into a Mumbai police case are completed.

In a letter dated October 13 to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Kirit Somaiya called on the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue directions preventing Khan from travelling abroad under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. He also asked the Bureau of Immigration to issue an LOC against the actor and notify the police should he attempt to leave India.

The move comes after a protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10 where demonstrators demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.