Woman Arrested for Allegedly Supplying MDMA to Raise Money for Boyfriend’s Bail

Vijayawada: A young woman from Patamata in Vijayawada, identified as Naga Soumya, was arrested by police for allegedly procuring and transporting MDMA drugs from Bengaluru to Vijayawada in a bid to raise money for her boyfriend’s release from jail.

According to preliminary information, Naga Soumya and her boyfriend, Kashivardhan, are allegedly drug users. Around three months ago, Kashivardhan was arrested by police in Chittoor on charges of supplying drugs.

Police suspect that Naga Soumya became involved in drug trafficking to earn commission money to help secure her boyfriend’s release. In this connection, a man identified as Basheer, a resident of Krishnalanka, allegedly offered her a commission of Rs. 50,000 to procure and transport drugs.

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Acting on the alleged arrangement, Naga Soumya reportedly travelled to Bengaluru and procured 110 grams of MDMA.

While she was returning to Vijayawada aboard the Howrah Express, police arrested her based on prior information. The seizure of the suspected narcotic substance led to further investigation into the alleged drug supply network.

Police subsequently traced and arrested Basheer, who was reportedly absconding.

Further investigation is expected to establish the source of the drugs, the intended recipients and the extent of the alleged network.