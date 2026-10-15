‘Kaisa Haraya’ Fame AIMIM Corporator Sahar Shaikh’s Father Linked to Shinde Sena

Thane: Yunus Shaikh, father of AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh, who shot to social media fame with her “Kaisa Haraya” remark after winning the Thane civic polls, has been reported to have joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. However, Yunus has denied joining the party, saying he was only given a position associated with cable and internet services.

According to media reports, Yunus Shaikh has been appointed president of the Kalwa-Mumbra Cable Sena, an organisation associated with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. An appointment letter has also surfaced, referring to the blessings of Eknath Shinde, triggering discussion in political circles over Yunus’s association with the party.

Sahar Shaikh was elected from Ward No. 30 of the Thane Municipal Corporation on an AIMIM ticket. Following her victory, her “Kaisa Haraya” remark at a public gathering went viral on social media. At the same event, she also spoke about turning the entire Mumbra green, a statement that drew criticism from several political quarters.

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Yunus Shaikh was previously considered a supporter of NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, but the two reportedly fell out later. During the Thane civic elections, Yunus had sought a ticket for his daughter from the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar. After she was denied the ticket, Sahar contested on an AIMIM ticket and won.

Following her victory, Sahar and her father criticised Awhad. Yunus alleged that Awhad had denied his daughter a ticket, but she went on to win the election on an AIMIM ticket.

The appointment letter and Yunus’s denial have now sparked fresh political debate in Thane over his reported association with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.