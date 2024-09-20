Supreme Court Issues Warning to Revanth Reddy, Receives Apology

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a warning to Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy following his remarks about the court’s decision to grant bail to K Kavitha. The court emphasized the need for caution when discussing its orders, particularly from individuals holding responsible positions.

In response to the court’s reprimand, Revanth Reddy apologized, acknowledging that his comments may have been inappropriate. The Supreme Court expressed disappointment, stating it did not expect such remarks from a person in a position of responsibility.

The court reiterated the importance of maintaining respect for judicial proceedings and urged public figures to be mindful of their statements regarding court decisions. The exchange highlights the delicate balance between political discourse and the judiciary’s authority in India.