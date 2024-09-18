Supreme Court Ruling Doesn’t Apply to HYDRA Operations: Ranganath

News
Ranganath emphasized that the Supreme Court's interim order was issued in response to several petitions against demolition drives.

Hyderabad: A.V. Ranganath, Commissioner of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA), clarified that the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding demolition drives in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri does not apply to HYDRA’s operations.

 He explained that HYDRA only demolishes illegal encroachments on lakes, drains, or government lands, and not the properties of criminals or accused individuals.

Ranganath emphasized that the Supreme Court’s interim order was issued in response to several petitions against demolition drives. The court ruled that no demolition should occur without its permission, but specified that this ruling does not apply to unauthorized buildings on public spaces like roads, sidewalks, or water bodies.

The Supreme Court’s order was prompted by concerns that demolitions were being used as punitive measures against individuals accused of crimes. However, Ranganath reassured that HYDRA’s operations in Hyderabad are strictly focused on dealing with illegal structures.

