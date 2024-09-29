Supreme Court’s Order Violated: Graveyard, Dargah, and Mosque Demolished in Gujarat (Video Goes Viral)

Gandhinagar: In a blatant violation of the Supreme Court’s demolition order, authorities have recently demolished a 500-year-old graveyard, mosque, and dargah in the Gir Somnath region of Gujarat. This action was taken to pave the way for the Somnath development project, leading to widespread anger and protests among the local population.

Thousands of residents participated in large-scale demonstrations against this unlawful demolition, condemning the government’s actions as unacceptable and harmful to historical and cultural heritage. Protesters chanted slogans against the authorities, demanding that their religious and cultural identities be preserved.

The demonstrators asserted that these sites were not only places of worship but also integral parts of the area’s historical heritage. They urged officials to refrain from such illegal actions and to protect historical sites.

While officials claimed that the demolition was part of a developmental project aimed at improving the area, local residents argued that it is unacceptable to destroy their religious sites in the name of development.

This is from Gir Somnath, Gujarat.



On September 28, In apparent defiance of the Supreme Court's demolition order, authorities razed a 500-year-old graveyard, mosque, and dargah.



Massive protests were held against the demolitions, which are supposedly meant to pave way for

Social activists and various religious leaders condemned the incident and urged the government to immediately revoke the decision. They warned that such actions could jeopardize communal harmony and threaten social peace.

Protesters have demanded that authorities listen to their voices and safeguard their religious sites. They remain determined to continue their protests against the government until their demands are met.

This incident raises critical questions not only in Gujarat but also nationwide regarding the protection of religious and cultural sites. People are questioning why their religious identity and cultural heritage are being endangered in the name of development.