Suspicious Death of 8th Grade Girl from Guntur’s Kothareddypalem

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old 8th-grade student from Kothareddypalem in Guntur has been found dead under suspicious circumstances.

The girl, who had left school early complaining of stomach pain, did not return home even after school hours.

Her body was discovered on the bed at the house of Nagaraju, a gas delivery boy from the same village. Injuries on the girl’s body have led to suspicions that Nagaraju might have committed murder and sexual assault before fleeing.

The police have taken up the investigation. Complete details are yet to be known