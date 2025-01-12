Swami Vivekananda: An Eternal Inspiration for Youth, Says PM Modi on National Youth Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the revered spiritual leader, calling him an “eternal inspiration for youth.”

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s enduring influence and the vital role of youth in shaping India’s future.

PM Modi’s Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

PM Modi wrote:

“Paying homage to Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. An eternal inspiration for youth, he continues to ignite passion and purpose in young minds. We are committed to fulfilling his vision of a strong and developed India.”

The Prime Minister also shared a video emphasizing Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts, underscoring the importance of youth character, commitment, and intellect in nation-building.

He remarked that Vivekananda’s messages on “institution and innovation” are cornerstones for India’s progress, stating:

“Institution is built when we expand our ideas and work with team spirit. Youth should channel their individual success into collective success, fostering a team spirit that will lead India toward the goal of a developed nation.”

National Youth Day: Celebrating Swami Vivekananda’s Legacy

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s most iconic spiritual leaders and visionaries. Known for his groundbreaking speech at the 1893 Parliament of Religions in Chicago, Vivekananda is remembered for his teachings on universal brotherhood, self-reliance, and empowerment of the youth.

In recognition of his contributions, the day is celebrated as National Youth Day, inspiring young Indians to strive for personal growth and contribute to the nation’s development.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025

To honor this occasion, PM Modi is participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event brings together 3,000 young leaders from across India, aiming to foster innovation, leadership, and dialogue for a brighter future.

This initiative aligns with PM Modi’s vision, as expressed during his Independence Day address, to engage one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them with a platform to contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Key Highlights of the Dialogue

The government press release outlines a dynamic program, including:

Innovative Presentations: Ten PowerPoint presentations by young leaders on key developmental themes, such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture.

This initiative seeks to bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations, fostering a deeper sense of ownership and responsibility.

Engaging Activities and Cultural Showcase

The event features a mix of competitions, cultural performances, and thematic discussions led by mentors and domain experts. These activities aim to inspire and empower participants while celebrating India’s cultural heritage and modern advancements.

Swami Vivekananda’s Vision for India’s Youth

Swami Vivekananda believed that the power of youth could transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation. His message continues to resonate with millions, emphasizing: