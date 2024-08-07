Swimmer Retnam E.J. Ronel Shines on Opening Day of National Aquatic Championship 2024

Bhubaneshwar: The much anticipated 40th Sub Junior and 50th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2024 commenced today in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The event, which runs from August 6th to 11th, showcases young swimming talents from across India competing for national glory.

Highlights from Day 1:

50 Meters Butterfly – Male Category

1st Place: Retnam E.J. Ronel from Tamil Nadu clinched the gold medal with a stunning performance, clocking in at 26.97 seconds.

2nd Place: Lanchenba Laitonjam of Manipur secured the silver medal, finishing at 27.02 seconds.
3rd Place: The bronze went to Kumar T.S. Tejas from Telangana, who completed the race in 27.46 seconds.

100 Meters Backstroke – Male Category

1st Place: Anupam Das Rishab from Maharashtra took the top spot with an impressive time of 56.89 seconds, setting a new standard for the event.

2nd Place: Preetham Mylari Suhas of Telangana earned the silver medal with a time of 58.85 seconds.
3rd Place: Jain Krish from Haryana finished closely behind, securing the bronze medal with a time of 58.97 seconds.

The event has drawn young swimmers from across the nation, showcasing their skills and determination in various categories. The championship serves as a platform for emerging athletes to make their mark on the national stage and aim for future international competitions.

Spectators and participants are eager for more thrilling competitions as the championship continues over the next five days, promising a showcase of young Indian talent in the pool.

The championship is organized by the Swimming Federation of India, with the support of the Odisha government, aiming to foster the growth of aquatic sports in the country.