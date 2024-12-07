Syria: Special Operation in Northern Homs Countryside

Damascus: Following the capture of the northern countryside of Homs by armed factions, the Syrian Ministry of Defense has announced a special military operation in the region.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Ministry revealed that the Syrian Armed Forces, with support from Russian air forces and artillery, carried out an operation targeting Al-Dar Al-Kabira, Talbiseh, and Al-Rastan. Missiles and armored vehicles were also deployed in the offensive.

According to the Ministry, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, their ranks were thrown into disarray, and significant amounts of their vehicles, equipment, and weapons were destroyed.

On the other hand, the military wing of armed groups, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), stated that their forces have advanced to the outskirts of Homs city in central Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told Al-Arabiya that multiple fronts of conflict are expected in the Homs region. However, the armed factions have not yet entered Homs city itself.

Notably, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and its Turkish-backed allied groups launched an offensive from their stronghold in Idlib towards the northwest of the country on November 27.

The Observatory reports that over 800 people have been killed in these clashes so far, and the armed factions claim to have killed more than 65 Syrian soldiers and officers.

This development underscores the ongoing intensity of the Syrian conflict, with heavy losses on all sides.