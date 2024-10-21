Telangana

T-SAT Launches Online Coaching for SSC Police Constable Recruitment, Offering 39,481 GD Positions

Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT) announced online coaching for the recruitment of police constables by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Fouzia Farhana21 October 2024 - 16:56
Hyderabad: Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT) announced online coaching for the recruitment of police constables by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

T-SAT CEO Bodanapalli Venugopal Reddy stated that online coaching will be available from October 21 to January 31 next years through T-SAT network channels. The SSC has opened applications for 39,481 GD constable posts, with 35,612 positions for men and 3,869 for women.

Especially, 718 positions are reserved for youth from Telangana and 908 for Andhra Pradesh. T-SAT plans to broadcast quality content, including 448 episodes of 30 minutes each, covering subjects like general intelligence, general knowledge, elementary mathematics, and English and Hindi.

Venugopal noted that this content will be available on the T-SAT Nipuna channel from 5 pm to 7 pm and on the Vidya channel from 5 am to 7. Additionally, T-SAT will provide two hours of content for Group-3 competitive exams ahead of the test on November 17.

