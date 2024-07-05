T20 World Cup | Mohammed Siraj Receives Heroic Welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: T20 World Cup Champion Team India player and pacer Mohammed Siraj received an unprecedented welcome in Hyderabad, marking a proud moment for the city.

After completing the victory parade in Mumbai, Siraj arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to a grand reception at Shamshabad Airport, where ecstatic fans gathered to greet him.

The airport was filled with the chants and cheers of Siraj’s name, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

Speaking to the media at the airport, the Hyderabadi pacer expressed his joy and gratitude.

Hyderabad: Cricket fans hosted a grand victory rally for Mohammed Siraj, the Hyderabad fast bowler, from Sarojini Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam to Eidgah Ground. Siraj, a member of the Indian cricket team that won the T20 World Cup, was warmly welcomed pic.twitter.com/2RVQZuvXMK — IANS (@ians_india) July 5, 2024

“I am happy to have won the World Cup. There are no words to describe the feeling of becoming a champion,” Siraj said. “These are proud moments for Hyderabad. I will work harder to win more titles for the Indian team in the coming days.”

Following his airport reception, Siraj participated in a road show, moving from Sarojini Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam to the Eidgah Ground.

Along the route, he greeted countless fans who had come to congratulate him. The entire area resonated with slogans and cheers for Siraj, and videos of the celebrations quickly went viral on social media.

Siraj played a significant role in India’s victory in the T20 World Cup. Although he was included in the final team only until the group stage and faced challenges in the three matches he played, he made a crucial impact in the win against Pakistan.

VIDEO | Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Hyderabad earlier today. pic.twitter.com/UeRDNN6uSc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2024

Siraj scored an unbeaten seven runs in that match, stepping up when even the main batsmen struggled. His excellent fielding throughout the tournament also contributed to India’s success.

As Hyderabad celebrated one of its own, Siraj’s return highlighted not only his individual achievements but also the collective pride of the city in its homegrown hero.