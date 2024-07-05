T20 World Cup | Mohammed Siraj Receives Heroic Welcome in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: T20 World Cup Champion Team India player and pacer Mohammed Siraj received an unprecedented welcome in Hyderabad, marking a proud moment for the city.
After completing the victory parade in Mumbai, Siraj arrived in Hyderabad on Friday to a grand reception at Shamshabad Airport, where ecstatic fans gathered to greet him.
The airport was filled with the chants and cheers of Siraj’s name, creating an electrifying atmosphere.
Speaking to the media at the airport, the Hyderabadi pacer expressed his joy and gratitude.
“I am happy to have won the World Cup. There are no words to describe the feeling of becoming a champion,” Siraj said. “These are proud moments for Hyderabad. I will work harder to win more titles for the Indian team in the coming days.”
Following his airport reception, Siraj participated in a road show, moving from Sarojini Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam to the Eidgah Ground.
Along the route, he greeted countless fans who had come to congratulate him. The entire area resonated with slogans and cheers for Siraj, and videos of the celebrations quickly went viral on social media.
Siraj played a significant role in India’s victory in the T20 World Cup. Although he was included in the final team only until the group stage and faced challenges in the three matches he played, he made a crucial impact in the win against Pakistan.
Siraj scored an unbeaten seven runs in that match, stepping up when even the main batsmen struggled. His excellent fielding throughout the tournament also contributed to India’s success.
As Hyderabad celebrated one of its own, Siraj’s return highlighted not only his individual achievements but also the collective pride of the city in its homegrown hero.