T20 World Cup: Rain threat looms large in Barbados

Barbados: India and South Africa are set to face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup, here on Saturday. However, bad news coming in for the cricket fans as there are 49% chances that rain could play a spoilsport during the match, as per the local weather department.

So, what happens if rain washes out? The match is expected to begin at 10:30 AM local time, but the game is expected to be heavily curtailed by rain.

As per the ICC guidelines, the added time is set to remain the same as the semi-final of the tournament. Meaning that a full game can happen even after a 4-hour 10-minute delay from the start time.

The final has a reserve day? If the rain does not allow play to happen at all, then the match will be shifted to Sunday, June 30.

India and South Africa have met six times in the T20 World Cup in the history of the tournament with India having an upper hand in the head-to-head matchup.

India v South Africa head-to-head in T20 World Cups- 6

India: 4

South Africa: 2

India v South Africa overall T20Is head-to-head- 26

India: 14

South Africa: 11

When: Saturday, June 29 at 8 PM IST

Where: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live broadcast on television in India: Star Sports network will broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live stream in India: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.