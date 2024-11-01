Tahira makes it up to Ayushmann for wishing wedding anniversary on wrong date

Mumbai: Tahira Kashyap has sweetly made it up to her husband and actor Ayushmann Khurrana for forgetting their wedding anniversary date last year.

On Friday, Tahira took to her Instagram handle to wish Ayushmann on their anniversary. She penned a sweet note alongside their wedding photos. She wrote in the caption, “It has been quite a journey! From Shri Ganesh portraits, red zebra flowers as backdrop, contrived poses… kaafi lambi journey rahi hai… Happy Anniversary @ayushmannk (making up for wishing you on a wrong date last year).”

The first image shows the couple dressed as bride and groom. In another, Ayushmann is seen kissing Tahira on her forehead. Reacting to the post, celebrities and fans wished the couple with heartfelt comments. Vikrant Massey wrote, “Happy Anniversary you beautiful couple!.” Esha Gupta wrote, “You guys” and added heart emojis.

Ekta Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also dropped red heart emojis.

Last year, Tahira wished the actor with a sweet message on October 31 instead of November 1. She had written, “Happy world/ritual waali anniversary. I still go back to the first song you sang for me… umm. Uhhh just realised it’s Halloween too, we chose the scariest day to get married. Guess it’s all relative na… what is more scary.”

Reacting to the goof-up, the ‘Dream Girl’ actor shared a photo of himself with Tahira and said, “Excuse me! @tahirakashyap Aaj hai anniversary (today is our anniversary)!”

The couple got married on November 1, 2008 and are parents to two children son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has been busy shooting for Aakash Kaushik’s upcoming untitled project, which marks Kaushik’s directorial debut. Apart from this, he also has Maddock’s upcoming horror-comedy “Thama” with Rashmika Mandanna.

Announcing the release date of the film, the makers shared a video and wrote, “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one. Brace yourselves for #Thama – Diwali 2025!