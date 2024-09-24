Hyderabad

Taj Mahal Hotel Under Fire After Rat Discovered in Dal Curry

Safiya Begum
Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Abids when a customer discovered a rat in their order of dal curry.

Upon questioning the hotel management about the disturbing find, the customer reported receiving a negligent response.

Frustrated with the lack of accountability, they escalated the matter by filing a complaint with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities.

This incident has sparked outrage among patrons and has brought attention to the importance of maintaining food safety standards in restaurants.

Further investigations by the GHMC are expected as the hotel faces scrutiny over its hygiene practices.

