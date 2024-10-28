Telangana

Talasani Questions Police Raids on Orion Villas

Why are the police raiding the gated community Orien Villas leaving the Janwada Farmhouse where the party was held?

Fouzia Farhana28 October 2024 - 18:40
Talasani Questions Police Raids on Orion Villas
Talasani Questions Police Raids on Orion Villas

Hyderabad: Criticising the raid on Rayadurgam Orion Villas, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the police to explain the link between the Janwada Farmhouse and Orien Villas?

Why are the police raiding the gated community Orien Villas leaving the Janwada Farmhouse where the party was held?

Speaking to the media along with former Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Sabita Indra Reddy, Talasani said that KTR’s brother-in-law constructed a new house and started living in it.

He said that family members met there to celebrate the event.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Fouzia Farhana28 October 2024 - 18:40

Related Articles

Telangana Govt Forms Nizamabad Urban Development Authority for Comprehensive Planning

Telangana Govt Forms Nizamabad Urban Development Authority for Comprehensive Planning

28 October 2024 - 19:12
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy Calls for Investigation into Janwada Rave Party Claims

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy Calls for Investigation into Janwada Rave Party Claims

28 October 2024 - 19:03
Kishan Reddy Calls for White Paper on Telangana's Financial Health Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Kishan Reddy Calls for White Paper on Telangana’s Financial Health Amid Rising Debt Concerns

28 October 2024 - 18:51
BRS Regime's Promise Sparks Debate Over 'Ek Police System' for Telangana State Police

BRS Regime’s Promise Sparks Debate Over ‘Ek Police System’ for Telangana State Police

28 October 2024 - 18:41
Back to top button