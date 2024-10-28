Talasani Questions Police Raids on Orion Villas

Hyderabad: Criticising the raid on Rayadurgam Orion Villas, former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the police to explain the link between the Janwada Farmhouse and Orien Villas?

Why are the police raiding the gated community Orien Villas leaving the Janwada Farmhouse where the party was held?

Speaking to the media along with former Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud and Sabita Indra Reddy, Talasani said that KTR’s brother-in-law constructed a new house and started living in it.

He said that family members met there to celebrate the event.