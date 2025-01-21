Taliban Release Two Americans in Prisoner Exchange with US

Islamabad: The Taliban government in Afghanistan announced the release of two American citizens on Tuesday as part of a prisoner exchange deal. This marks a significant development in US-Afghanistan relations under the Taliban’s rule.

Prisoner Exchange Details

The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Americans were exchanged for Khan Muhammad, an Afghan national who was arrested in Nangarhar province two decades ago and had been serving a life sentence in a California prison.

While the names of the two US citizens remain undisclosed, the exchange reportedly followed “long and fruitful negotiations” between the Taliban and the United States.

Taliban Statement on US Relations

In its official statement, the Taliban described the prisoner exchange as a positive step toward improving relations with the United States.

“The Islamic Emirate looks positively at the actions of the United States of America that help the normalisation and development of relations between the two countries,” the statement read.

A Path to Diplomatic Dialogue?

The Taliban emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes, highlighting the exchange as an example of successful negotiation.

This development comes amid strained relations between the Taliban regime and the international community, especially concerning human rights, women’s rights, and counterterrorism efforts.

Implications for US-Afghanistan Relations

The exchange could signal a shift in how the Taliban approaches diplomacy with the United States. While broader recognition of the Taliban government remains uncertain, the move may pave the way for further discussions on key issues affecting both nations.

Stay tuned for updates on this evolving story as more details emerge.