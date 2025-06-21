Google Launches ‘Search Live’: Talk to Gemini AI Like a Human, Even While Multitasking

In a major leap forward for voice-based search, Google has introduced Search Live, a conversational interface powered by its Gemini 2.x AI model. Currently available to U.S. users via Google Search Labs, the feature aims to redefine how we search on mobile offering a fluid, back-and-forth dialogue experience.

A Smarter, More Human-Like Voice Search

Unlike traditional voice assistants that treat each query as standalone, Search Live allows for multi-turn conversations. Users can speak a query, hear a response from Google, and immediately follow up with additional questions—all without starting over. The system retains context, making interactions more natural and efficient.

How to Access Search Live

Users in the U.S. can access the feature by opting into “AI Mode” in Google Search Labs. Once enabled, a waveform icon appears in the Google app beneath the search bar. Tapping it launches Live Mode, where users can ask questions and receive spoken responses from the Gemini-powered assistant.

Key Features of Search Live

Conversational Queries : Ask questions like “How do I pack linen shirts without wrinkles?” and follow up with “What if they still wrinkle?”—Google remembers the context.

: Ask questions like “How do I pack linen shirts without wrinkles?” and follow up with “What if they still wrinkle?”—Google remembers the context. On-Screen Search Links : While listening to the response, users see a carousel of relevant web links for deeper exploration.

: While listening to the response, users see a for deeper exploration. Transcript Access : Switch from voice to text at any point by tapping the “Transcript” button.

: Switch from voice to text at any point by tapping the “Transcript” button. Persistent Listening : Voice interaction continues even if you switch apps or lock your phone.

: Voice interaction continues even if you switch apps or lock your phone. History Tracking: All dialogues are saved in your AI Mode history, allowing easy reference later.

Powered by Gemini and Query Fan-Out

Behind the scenes, Search Live uses a custom version of Gemini AI, enhanced with Google’s query fan-out technique. This allows the system to pull real-time data from a broad array of online sources, delivering nuanced and well-rounded answers.

Why It Matters

Hands-Free Help : Ideal for moments when your hands are full—like cooking, driving, or packing.

: Ideal for moments when your hands are full—like cooking, driving, or packing. Smooth Experience : Context retention makes conversations seamless and saves time.

: Context retention makes conversations seamless and saves time. Audio + Visual Harmony: Spoken responses paired with interactive visuals offer a multi-sensory search experience.

A Glimpse at the Future: Multimodal Capabilities

Google is already teasing future capabilities:

Live Camera Integration : Users will soon be able to show objects to the AI and get real-time responses.

: Users will soon be able to show objects to the AI and get real-time responses. Project Mariner : A feature that helps AI better understand webpages for tasks like shopping or bookings.

: A feature that helps AI better understand webpages for tasks like shopping or bookings. Seamless Voice-to-Visual Transitions: Enabling users to switch between speaking and showing for richer dialogues.

Still in Beta: Limitations to Note

Limited Access : Only available to U.S. testers through Google Labs.

: Only available to U.S. testers through Google Labs. Voice Quality : Still has a slightly robotic tone in this early stage.

: Still has a slightly robotic tone in this early stage. Privacy Questions : Voice transcript storage details remain unclear.

: Voice transcript storage details remain unclear. Multimodal Features: Full visual search capability is still in development.

Competitive Edge in a Crowded Field

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT Voice Mode, Anthropic’s Claude AI, and Apple’s upcoming LLM Siri mark growing competition, Google’s web-rooted, search-first approach could offer a more comprehensive user experience.

Final Thoughts

Search Live is more than just an upgrade to voice search—it’s a step toward making AI-powered dialogue the norm for mobile users. By combining natural conversation with the depth of Google Search and Gemini intelligence, it lays the groundwork for a more intuitive, hands-free future. For U.S. users in Search Labs, the next-gen search experience has already begun. For the rest of the world, it’s only a matter of time.