Tamannaah Bhatia Ends 2024 on a High Note with Vijay Varma and Kajal Aggarwal

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is embracing the festive spirit with her boyfriend Vijay Varma and close friend Kajal Aggarwal. The trio has been sharing joyful moments, capturing the essence of the season with fun-filled gatherings, candid snapshots, and heartwarming gestures.

Tamannaah’s December Celebrations

On Sunday, the Baahubali star took to Instagram to offer fans a glimpse of her festive celebrations. In one of her stories, she shared a group photo featuring herself, Vijay, Kajal, designer Nishka Lulla Mehra, and other close friends. Another adorable picture showed Kajal hugging Tamannaah from behind, with the actress captioning it, “Love you @kajalaggarwal.”

Tamannaah also reflected on the year with a serene video post, captioning it, “2024, you were kind,” signaling her gratitude for the year gone by.

Romantic Goa Getaway with Vijay Varma

The couple recently returned from a romantic Goa trip, where they enjoyed some downtime with friends. Tamannaah shared snapshots and videos from their getaway, including moments of the group playing video games together. She captioned the post, “Goa getaway,” giving fans a glimpse into their fun-filled holiday.

Tamannaah and Vijay’s Love Story

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma’s romance has been a hot topic since they were first linked after a New Year’s party in Goa. The couple reportedly grew closer during the filming of Lust Stories 2. However, Vijay clarified that their relationship didn’t begin during the shoot.

In an interview with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Vijay shared that their connection deepened after the film’s wrap. “Lust Stories was cupid, but it wasn’t during the shoot that we started dating. It took about 20-25 days after our first conversation for our first date to happen,” he said.

In June 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed their relationship, and since then, the duo has been more public about their bond. From sharing affectionate posts on social media to attending events together, they’ve become one of Bollywood’s favorite couples.

Fans Celebrate Tamannaah’s Joyful Year-End

Fans are loving Tamannaah’s festive vibes and the adorable moments she’s sharing with her loved ones. As she wraps up 2024 on a high note, her followers are eagerly awaiting what’s in store for her in 2025, both personally and professionally.