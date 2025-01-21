Tamil Nadu Extends Pongal Gift Hamper Distribution Deadline to January 25

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has announced an extension for the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to eligible ration card holders, allowing them to collect their hampers until January 25, 2025.

This decision comes as many families as possible, including those in Sri Lankan refugee camps, have yet to receive their hampers.

Pongal Gift Hamper Distribution Details

Out of the 2.2 crore eligible ration card holders, around 1.87 crore beneficiaries have already collected their hampers.

To ensure the remaining families can participate, the government has mobilized 50,000 ration shop employees across the state to streamline the process.

Each Pongal gift hamper contains:

1 kg of raw rice

1 kg of sugar

One sugarcane stick

A dhoti and a saree

A package of 21 essential items required for the festival

The initiative, inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on January 9, 2025, is part of the government’s efforts to alleviate financial burdens for families, ensuring they can celebrate the harvest festival without additional expenses.

Budget and Historical Context

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated ₹249.76 crore for the 2025 Pongal gift hamper distribution. Unlike previous years, the hampers this year do not include a cash component, which had been a feature of the initiative for over a decade, except in 2017, 2018, and 2022.

In 2014, the cash gift began at ₹100, gradually increasing to ₹2,500 in 2021.

In 2022, the DMK government excluded the cash component, citing the ₹2,000 distributed as part of COVID-19 relief in November 2021.

Instead, recipients were provided hampers containing 16 grocery items valued at ₹1,400.

Support for Handloom and Textile Industries

The sarees and dhotis included in the hampers were produced through state-run cooperative societies, supporting local weavers and handloom industries. For 2025, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the production of:

1.77 crore dhotis

1.77 crore sarees

This marked a significant increase compared to the previous year, which saw the production of 1 crore dhotis and 1.24 crore sarees.

The Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi Department allocated ₹100 crore for procuring cotton yarn and compensating weavers. Approximately 63,000 power looms across the state were employed, using cotton yarn for the 2024-25 production cycle.

In a move to modernize production, the government plans to shift to polyester yarn for the 2025-26 cycle, showcasing its commitment to blending tradition with innovation.

Beneficiaries of the Scheme

The Pongal gift hamper initiative extends to various groups, including:

Old Age Pension Scheme beneficiaries

Families in Sri Lankan refugee camps

Eligible ration card holders across Tamil Nadu

The Significance of Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu. Falling in the Tamil calendar month of Thai, it typically occurs on January 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar.

The festival spans three to four days and includes the following celebrations:

Bhogi Pongal – Honoring ancestors and discarding old items. Thai Pongal – The main day, dedicated to thanking the Sun for a bountiful harvest. Mattu Pongal – Celebrating cattle, an essential part of agriculture. Kanum Pongal – A day for social gatherings and family visits.

Pongal coincides with Makar Sankranti, observed across India under various regional names