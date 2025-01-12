Stalin Announces Rs 10 Crore Corpus Fund to Preserve and Promote Tamil Language and Culture

Chennai: In a groundbreaking initiative to promote and preserve Tamil language and culture, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin announced a Rs 10 crore corpus fund.

This initiative aims to safeguard and enhance the Tamil heritage.

Fund for Language and Cultural Preservation

During his speech at the World Tamil Diaspora Day (Non-Resident Tamils’ Day) event, Stalin outlined the importance of protecting Tamil identity and culture, both within the state and among the global Tamil community. He also emphasized the significance of the Tamil language and arts in maintaining the unique cultural identity of Tamils worldwide.

Scheme to Train Tamil Teachers and Artists

As part of the initiative, Stalin revealed plans to establish a comprehensive scheme aimed at training 100 Tamil teachers and artists. These individuals would be sent to Tamil-inhabited areas across the world to conduct training courses on the Tamil language and arts over a two-year period. They will also collaborate with local Tamil Sangams to further promote Tamil culture.

The Tamil Nadu government will cover the entire cost of this initiative, underscoring the state’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage globally.

Encouraging Diaspora to Connect with Roots

Stalin made an emotional appeal to the global Tamil diaspora to hold on to their roots, heritage, and identity. He urged them not to forget their language, land, and people, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to Tamil culture.

He highlighted the success of the “Searching for Roots” initiative, a project that brings Tamils from abroad back to the state to rediscover their cultural heritage. To date, the project has facilitated two trips, allowing 157 young Tamils to reconnect with their ancestral roots, experience the richness of Tamil art, and pass on this knowledge to the next generation.

Also Read: Kejriwal Claims BJP Will Demolish All Slums in Delhi if Voted to Power

The “Vergalai Thedi” Project

Stalin termed the “Vergalai Thedi (Searching for Roots)” project as a significant milestone in his political career and urged the global Tamil community to support the state government’s efforts. This project aims to reconnect young Tamils living abroad with their cultural heritage and promote Tamil identity globally.

Government’s Commitment to the Tamil Community

Stalin also reflected on the achievements of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board, noting its success in securing the safe release of Tamils stranded in several countries. He called for continued support from the global Tamil community to strengthen the promotion of Tamil language and culture worldwide.