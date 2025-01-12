Kejriwal Claims BJP Will Demolish All Slums in Delhi if Voted to Power

Arvind Kejriwal accuses the BJP of planning to demolish all slums in Delhi if voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He challenges Amit Shah to withdraw cases against slum dwellers and resettle them within 24 hours. Read more about Kejriwal’s statements on slum welfare and BJP’s alleged plans.

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has made a bold claim that the BJP will demolish all slums in Delhi if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Prioritizing Land Acquisition Over Slum Dwellers

Addressing a press conference in Shakur Basti, Kejriwal accused the BJP of focusing more on land acquisition than on the welfare of slum dwellers. He criticized the BJP’s intentions, stating, “They want your votes first and your land after the elections.”

Kejriwal Challenges Amit Shah Over Cases Against Slum Dwellers

In a direct challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal demanded that all cases against people living in jhuggis (slums) be withdrawn and those displaced be resettled within 24 hours. He vowed that he would not contest the upcoming elections if the BJP complied with the demand. “I will not contest the elections if Amit Shah withdraws all the cases against the slum dwellers or displaced people. If the BJP fails, I will contest and stand as a shield for the slum dwellers,” Kejriwal declared.

Criticism of BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ Scheme

Kejriwal also criticized the BJP’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan’ scheme, calling it a mere eyewash. He pointed out that in the last 10 years, the BJP had constructed only 4,700 flats for slum dwellers, a number far too small given the fact that Delhi has approximately 4 lakh jhuggis. At this rate, Kejriwal argued, it would take the BJP 1,000 years to provide homes for all the slum dwellers in the city.

Allegations of BJP’s Plan to Take Over Slum Land

The AAP chief further alleged that the BJP had plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs. He claimed that the BJP’s plan was to demolish all the slums and acquire the land, showing no concern for the people living there.

AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Supports Kejriwal’s Claims

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sisodia criticized the BJP for rendering 3 lakh slum dwellers homeless in the last decade and said, “Now, it is plotting to demolish every ‘jhuggi’ in Delhi.” He warned Delhi’s slum dwellers that if they vote for the BJP, all slums would be demolished within a year.

Also Read: Delhi Congress Promises ₹8,500 Monthly Aid to Jobless Youth Under ‘Yuva Udan Yojana’

Kejriwal Campaigns with Satyendar Jain in Shakur Basti

During his visit to Shakur Basti, Kejriwal was accompanied by Satyendar Jain, AAP’s candidate from the constituency. Jain, who has previously won the seat in 2013, 2015, and 2020, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term.

Delhi Assembly Elections on February 5

Delhi is set to go to the polls on February 5, with the results expected to be announced on February 8. AAP, which won 62 of the 70 seats in the 2020 Delhi elections, is aiming for a third consecutive full term in office.